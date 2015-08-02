How Cwele 'protected' Dina Pule's pals
02 August 2015 - 02:00
Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele stands accused of protecting two senior officials who lied to parliament to help his predecessor, Dina Pule, and who rigged a R756-million tender to go to a company owned by an alleged crony of hers. Internal disciplinary hearings recommended that Themba Phiri, deputy director-general for ICT policy and strategy, and Sam Vilakazi, who was deputy director-general of administration, should be fired for several offences they were found guilty of last mon...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.