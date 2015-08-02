How Cwele 'protected' Dina Pule's pals

Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele stands accused of protecting two senior officials who lied to parliament to help his predecessor, Dina Pule, and who rigged a R756-million tender to go to a company owned by an alleged crony of hers. Internal disciplinary hearings recommended that Themba Phiri, deputy director-general for ICT policy and strategy, and Sam Vilakazi, who was deputy director-general of administration, should be fired for several offences they were found guilty of last mon...