Treasury probe into costly PR tender for Prasa
23 August 2015 - 02:00
The National Treasury wants the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa to come clean on how a little-known public relations company was hired at R250, 000 a month, without following procedures, to buff its battered image. Two weeks ago, the Sunday Times revealed that Prasa had hired the Centurion-based company Fore Front Solutions, which does not have a website or known track record, without following the prescribed Treasury rules.
