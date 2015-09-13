McBride orders taxpayer cash to defend own case
13 September 2015 - 02:00
Embattled police watchdog head Robert McBride personally authorised getting taxpayers to fork out R500, 000 for his legal bills in his efforts to evade disciplinary action. This emerges from a series of damning internal memos from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and supporting documents seen by Sunday Times reporters.
