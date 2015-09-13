Investigations

McBride orders taxpayer cash to defend own case

13 September 2015 - 02:00 By STEPHAN HOFSTATTER, MZILIKAZI wa AFRIKA and PIET RAMPEDI

Embattled police watchdog head Robert McBride personally authorised getting taxpayers to fork out R500, 000 for his legal bills in his efforts to evade disciplinary action. This emerges from a series of damning internal memos from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and supporting documents seen by Sunday Times reporters.

