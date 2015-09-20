Investigations

ANC buddies in freebie game deal

20 September 2015 - 02:00 By STEPHAN HOFSTATTER, MZILAKAZI wa AFRIKA and PIET RAMPEDI

ANC-connected businessmen have scored R100-million worth of game for free from the North West government. The prize animals from state game reserves that have been donated to the men's company include 50 rhino and 50 prime breeding-stock sable antelope.The deal, which was never advertised or put out to tender, was signed off on Friday and went to a company called the Southern Africa Rare Game Breeders Holdings.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SARS ethics boss revealed as CV cheat Investigations
  2. Transnet boss probed for R2m kickbacks Investigations
  3. EXPOSED: How arms dealer bankrolled Zuma Investigations
  4. Pillay faces criminal charges after SARS spies explosive confession Investigations
  5. 'Duduzane is my only son involved with money. Help him wherever you can' Investigations

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X