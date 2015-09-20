ANC buddies in freebie game deal
20 September 2015 - 02:00
ANC-connected businessmen have scored R100-million worth of game for free from the North West government. The prize animals from state game reserves that have been donated to the men's company include 50 rhino and 50 prime breeding-stock sable antelope.The deal, which was never advertised or put out to tender, was signed off on Friday and went to a company called the Southern Africa Rare Game Breeders Holdings.
