Fund sues itself to stop dodgy 'death' claims
27 September 2015 - 02:00
Lawyers representing the Road Accident Fund made a fortune by suing the fund on behalf of dead "claimants" whose relatives knew nothing about the lawsuits. An internal RAF audit report - seen by the Sunday Times - exposes the irregularities, wasteful and fruitless expenditure, alleged collusion and potential fraud involving officials and lawyers on the fund's approved panel of legal service providers.
