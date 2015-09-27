Investigations

Fund sues itself to stop dodgy 'death' claims

27 September 2015 - 02:00 By PIET RAMPEDI, MZILIKAZI wa AFRIKA and STEPHAN HOFSTATTER

Lawyers representing the Road Accident Fund made a fortune by suing the fund on behalf of dead "claimants" whose relatives knew nothing about the lawsuits. An internal RAF audit report - seen by the Sunday Times - exposes the irregularities, wasteful and fruitless expenditure, alleged collusion and potential fraud involving officials and lawyers on the fund's approved panel of legal service providers.

