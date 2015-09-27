Top cop turns on McBride over Dramat

Controversial police watchdog head Robert McBride has been named as having altered a damning report to exonerate former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat for his role in the Zimbabwean rendition scandal. In a plea bargain signed on Wednesday, the head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate in Limpopo, Innocent Khuba, confessed to all charges against him, including editing the rendition report, and directly implicated McBride and Ipid head of investigations Matthews Sesoko.