Top cop turns on McBride over Dramat
27 September 2015 - 02:04
Controversial police watchdog head Robert McBride has been named as having altered a damning report to exonerate former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat for his role in the Zimbabwean rendition scandal. In a plea bargain signed on Wednesday, the head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate in Limpopo, Innocent Khuba, confessed to all charges against him, including editing the rendition report, and directly implicated McBride and Ipid head of investigations Matthews Sesoko.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.