Taxmen's braai with prostitutes 'not a brothel'

The man accused of running a brothel for the South African Revenue Services yesterday admitted he went with fellow tax officials to "a braai" attended by prostitutes at a Chinese informer's house in Durban. Former Scorpions investigator and SARS rogue unit member Fanie Bothma denied he had run a brothel, as claimed in an internal SARS memo.