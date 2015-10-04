Investigations

Taxmen's braai with prostitutes 'not a brothel'

04 October 2015 - 02:04 By STEPHAN HOFSTATTER, PIET RAMPEDI and MZILIKAZI wa AFRIKA

The man accused of running a brothel for the South African Revenue Services yesterday admitted he went with fellow tax officials to "a braai" attended by prostitutes at a Chinese informer's house in Durban. Former Scorpions investigator and SARS rogue unit member Fanie Bothma denied he had run a brothel, as claimed in an internal SARS memo.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SARS ethics boss revealed as CV cheat Investigations
  2. Transnet boss probed for R2m kickbacks Investigations
  3. EXPOSED: How arms dealer bankrolled Zuma Investigations
  4. Pillay faces criminal charges after SARS spies explosive confession Investigations
  5. 'Duduzane is my only son involved with money. Help him wherever you can' Investigations

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X