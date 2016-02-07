FSB top brass accused of 'rigged tender cover-up'

A new scandal has erupted at the Financial Services Board (FSB), with its secretariat manager, Mabulenyana Marweshe, demanding that the heads of top executives roll for allegedly covering up a dodgy deal. Marweshe has lodged a grievance with the FSB board and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, complaining he was victimised after he saved taxpayers millions by blowing the whistle on the deal, even though he was required to do so by law.