'Cushy' debt deal for firm linked to e-toll executive

Flashy Cape Town businessman and e-toll executive Mark Ridgway has links to the company that clinched a secretive deal to recover more than R14-billion in unpaid e-toll fees from millions of South Africans who use Gauteng's freeways. Ridgway - who has posted photos on Facebook of his high-flying lifestyle, including a helicopter and Spitfire captioned "my new and old toys" - is also accused of punting his private business interests while working for a state-contracted entity.