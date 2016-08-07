Investigations

'Spy' tells of secret bid to tap cellphones

07 August 2016 - 02:00 By STEPHAN HOFSTATTER

Explosive court documents have lifted the lid on what is shaping up to be one of South Africa's biggest spy scandals. Details of how a government official allegedly persuaded a Welkom millionaire to fork out more than R15-million for one of the world's most sophisticated mobile spy gadgets are revealed in an affidavit that describes a plot worthy of a James Bond movie.

