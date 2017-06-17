Investigations

'Duduzane is my only son involved with money. Help him wherever you can'

18 June 2017 - 00:05 By MZILIKAZI wa AFRIKA and KYLE COWAN

President Jacob Zuma introduced his son Duduzane to a senior civil servant at his official Pretoria residence Mahlamba Ndlopfu in 2009, shortly after being elected president, and asked him to help his son wherever he could.

