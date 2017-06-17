E-mails at odds with Gigaba's Gupta account
18 June 2017 - 00:03
Correspondence in the leaked Gupta e-mails raises further questions about former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba's approval of the family's South African citizenship.
Correspondence in the leaked Gupta e-mails raises further questions about former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba's approval of the family's South African citizenship.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.