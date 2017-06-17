#GuptaEmails revealed: who the Guptas wanted
18 June 2017 - 00:03
For Prasa chairman, the Gupta family wanted Mzwanele Manyi to replace Sfiso Buthelezi, the current deputy minister of finance, the leaked Gupta e-mails show.
For Prasa chairman, the Gupta family wanted Mzwanele Manyi to replace Sfiso Buthelezi, the current deputy minister of finance, the leaked Gupta e-mails show.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.