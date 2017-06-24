Investigations

Law firm's Eskom probe urges action over 'lying' Koko

25 June 2017 - 00:05 By MZILIKAZI WA AFRIKA and SABELO SKITI

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko must face a disciplinary hearing after the power utility awarded contracts worth more than R1-billion to a company associated with his stepdaughter, Koketso Choma. The Sunday Times understands that a report by law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, submitted to Eskom this week, recommended such a hearing and said all contracts Eskom awarded to Impulse International after Choma joined the company should be investigated.

