Investigations

#GuptaEmails

Envoy sought and got Gupta aid for family

02 July 2017 - 00:01 By SABELO SKITI

A senior diplomat begged the Guptas for favours that included flight tickets for family members and unspecified "assistance" for his brother.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.

To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.

If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.

Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Guptas 'spied on bank bosses' Investigations
  2. Law firm's Eskom probe urges action over 'lying' Koko Investigations
  3. Guptas sought to extend their sway to DRC Investigations
  4. 'Duduzane is my only son involved with money. Help him wherever you can' Investigations
  5. E-mails at odds with Gigaba's Gupta account Investigations

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'
#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...

Related articles

  1. Mantashe dismisses attempts to use 'white monopoly capital' as scapegoat for ... Business
  2. How Guptas paid for minister's trip to India Investigations