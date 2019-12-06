Investigations

PODCAST | The Springs house of horrors

The man dubbed the "Springs Monster" was sentenced to an effective 35 years in jail.
Image: Iavan Pijoos

On May 20 2014, 17 police officers and three social workers pulled up outside a double-storey house in a busy road in Springs on the East Rand. They had received a complaint regarding a child at risk within the house. What they discovered beyond the seemingly normal facade of this family home disturbed even seasoned child protection officers.

Four years later, one of the survivors from this house of horrors has written a book about her experiences.

In Huis van Greuwels, the oldest child of the man who would be dubbed “The Springs Monster” shares her 16 years of hell in a home where torture, beatings, rape, prostitution and drugs were daily occurrences.

In episode 14 of the True Crime South Africa podcast, we delve into the sordid depths of one of the worst cases of child abuse ever uncovered in South Africa.

LISTEN TO THE STORY:

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447).

