Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend

MUSIC

Music & Market

Acoustic performances by Edisontide, Campbell Colledge, Zama & Dean, as well as Ashleigh and David. There'll also be food, clothing and coffee on sale.

When: Friday, June 30, 6.30pm until late.

Where: Noble Coffee, 3 Millar Road, Morningside. R50 and donation, cash or Zapper.

Blvck Crystals Fundraiser (wav2)

Seth Banda, Red Robyn and Victoria Raw perform alongside the band to raise the money for the Crystals' upcoming Cape Town tour.

When: Saturday, July 1, 7pm to 10pm

Where: The Jazzy Rainbow, 93 Smiso Nkwanyana Road, Morningside. R60 at the door.

Beer & Beethoven

The KZN Philharmonic chamber band performs at your beer-sipping, burger-chomping leisure.

When: Saturday, July 1, Noon to 4.30pm.

Where: S43 Home of That Brewing Co 43 Station Drive. R200 includes snacks, half-pint beer, gourmet burger and the show. Booking essential through 031-303-2747.

Jazz in July

Amanda Black, Sands, Ringo, Thandiswa Mazwai, Ray Phiri and many more.

When: 11am until late on Sunday, July 2.

Where: Juventus Field, Durban Botanic Gardens. Tickets R290 to R850 at computicket.com

10th Annual Durban July Wrap-Up Party

Entertainers Somizi and Felix Hlophe host an event boasting more than 20 of local entertainment's biggest stars.

When: Noon on Sunday, July 2.

Where: Max's Lifestyle, Umlazi. R150 to R1,500 tickets at the gate.