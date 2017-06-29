Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend
MUSIC
Music & Market
Acoustic performances by Edisontide, Campbell Colledge, Zama & Dean, as well as Ashleigh and David. There'll also be food, clothing and coffee on sale.
When: Friday, June 30, 6.30pm until late.
Where: Noble Coffee, 3 Millar Road, Morningside. R50 and donation, cash or Zapper.
Blvck Crystals Fundraiser (wav2)
Seth Banda, Red Robyn and Victoria Raw perform alongside the band to raise the money for the Crystals' upcoming Cape Town tour.
When: Saturday, July 1, 7pm to 10pm
Where: The Jazzy Rainbow, 93 Smiso Nkwanyana Road, Morningside. R60 at the door.
Beer & Beethoven
The KZN Philharmonic chamber band performs at your beer-sipping, burger-chomping leisure.
When: Saturday, July 1, Noon to 4.30pm.
Where: S43 Home of That Brewing Co 43 Station Drive. R200 includes snacks, half-pint beer, gourmet burger and the show. Booking essential through 031-303-2747.
Jazz in July
Amanda Black, Sands, Ringo, Thandiswa Mazwai, Ray Phiri and many more.
When: 11am until late on Sunday, July 2.
Where: Juventus Field, Durban Botanic Gardens. Tickets R290 to R850 at computicket.com
10th Annual Durban July Wrap-Up Party
Entertainers Somizi and Felix Hlophe host an event boasting more than 20 of local entertainment's biggest stars.
When: Noon on Sunday, July 2.
Where: Max's Lifestyle, Umlazi. R150 to R1,500 tickets at the gate.
LIFESTYLE
DBN X FST
Surfing, skating, BMX biking, music and more in a festival atmosphere.
When: Saturday, July 1, to Sunday, July 2.
Where: Bay of Plenty. Visit dbnxfst.com/2017-programme for the full programme.
BOOK NOW
James and the Giant Peach
Follow James and his insect friend on their adventures in a massive peach in this stage adaptation of a Roald Dahl favourite.
When: July 5 to 23.
Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN Durban. Tickets R120 to R180 at computicket.com
First Thursdays
Various art exhibitions, live music, poster hunting, indoor skate and BMX riding, food and retail.
When: Thursday, July 6, 5pm to 11pm.
Where: Station Drive.
Cheeseburgers & Hip-Hop
Easy Freak, The Wiz, Carly-O, Skatta and their friends. Turn-Up Food Truck will be serving gourmet eats.
When: Friday, July 7, 5pm until late.
Where: The Plant, Station Drive. Tickets R80 at webtickets.co.za
Fro Fiesta 2017
Pop-up salons, natural hair expertise and strawberry picking.
When: Sunday, July 30, 10am to 5pm.
Where: Cappeny Estates, D176 Esenembe Road, Ballitoville. Tickets R120 at quicket.co.za
• This article was originally published in The Times.
