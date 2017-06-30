Dan Brown teases fans with details of upcoming book 'Origin'

News of the book, a Robert Langdon thriller entitled Origin, was first revealed last year, although plot details were - and still are - scarce. Readers knew the book would feature Brown's trademark style, tying in codes, science, religion, history, art and architecture.

Brown's publisher Doubleday has now revealed that those trademark elements will be given a fresh twist: "the art is modern and the science taps into the coolest cutting-edge technology available today."

Following the Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, Origin will take place entirely in Spain - in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville and Bilbao.

Brown made mention of the book's location in a tweet, stating, "I secretly spent a lot of time in Spain over the last few years. This ORIGIN book trailer (see below) reveals why."

Dan Brown's international bestsellers include The Da Vinci Code, Inferno, The Lost Symbol, Angels & Demons, Deception Point and Digital Fortress, and his recurring character Robert Langdon features in the first four. The character has been portrayed by Tom Hanks in a series of films, most recently 2016's Inferno.

WATCH the trailer for Origin by Dan Brown