Does Jay-Z's '4:44' live up to the hype?

The 10 tracks on 4:44 are the most personal collection of verses ever to spill from Hov’s mouth. Whether its bars about how difficult it was for his mother to hide the fact that she was lesbian for most of her life or the shame about his infidelity, everything on the album feels raw. This is less an album than it is a diary. He also takes time to address his issues with Kanye West and talk about improving the plight of black people in America.

It would be easy to wax lyrical about this until the end of Donald Trump’s next term, but all anyone really needs to know is it's a beautiful look at what being grown-up sounds like. It's easily Jay-Z’s best album since The Black Album.

