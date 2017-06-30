'Paris Can Wait' is a pleasant treat

Eleanor Coppola is 81 years old this year and for 54 of those years she has been married to Francis Ford Coppola. Together they've had three children, one of whom died at 22.

Throughout her famous husband and increasingly famous daughter's film careers, Coppola has involved herself in behind-the-scenes documenting of projects like Apocalypse Now and Sophia's Marie Antoinette.

Last year she stepped behind the camera to direct her own feature film, Paris Can Wait, a slight, whimsical celebration of the good things enjoyed by wealthy Americans who spend their lives travelling but also have to deal with the emotional difficulties of sustaining relationships.

Anne (Diane Lane) is a one-time dressmaker, current photography enthusiast married to globetrotting film producer hotshot Michael (Alec Baldwin), who though he has obvious affection for his wife is always needed on a phone call from some exotic location where yet another director is screwing up yet another movie.

When we first meet her she and Michael are supposed to be leaving Cannes for a trip to Paris but when Michael is called on business to Budapest, Anne accepts the offer of a drive to Paris with Michael's business partner, Jacques, an unhurried lover of classic cars, cigarettes and fine dining.

The old question of whether you'd let a Frenchman spend time alone with your wife is the central conceit of most of the road trip that follows. Jacques stops at every restaurant, needs plenty of smoke breaks, drives badly and is slightly too flirtatious for Anne's liking but gradually she succumbs to his charms and the new question becomes: Will they or won't they?

Along the way we're treated to plenty of picturesque French countryside, Jacques' homilies on enjoying life and several expensive-looking meals.

