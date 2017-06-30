Music Review
'Truth is a Beautiful Thing': London Grammar's wonderfully melancholic new album
If longing had a voice it would sound like Hannah Reid, frontwoman of English band London Grammar.
One imagines that God was feeling particularly maudlin the day he installed Reid's singing box because every time one hears her it seems to kick up the dust from forgotten loves.
Listening to the band's new release, The Truth is a Beautiful Thing, is an exercise in stymieing the rising tide of pathos that stalks you as you go deeper into the album.
You could cut your fingers on the shards of her broken heart as Reid sings "Here's to the things you love/ Here's to those you fight enough/ Hell to the rest of us" on Hell to the Liars.
It is some properly depressing stuff.
WATCH London Grammar perform Hell to the Liars live at The Round Chapel
An art that London Grammar seem to have perfected over the course of two albums is being spectrally pretty.
Perhaps it is Reid's voice or some instrumental affectation of her bandmates Dan Rothman and Dominic Major, but this album, like the one before it, has a detached beauty to it - something similar to Harry Potter's Rowena Ravenclaw.
It is not all tears and chest pains. Songs such as Non Believer and Everyone Else have a slightly more upbeat feel to them; just don't expect anything you can dance to.
What is refreshing about the album is that it is an album. These days albums are built more like a collection of singles because of streaming and the tendency of consumers to pick and choose the song they like and stick it on a playlist.
This album has a flow and structure that harks back to a time when the placement of every song on an album had a purpose.
Do not listen to The Truth is a Beautiful Thing before you go to work, parties or anything requiring you to be sociable.
This is definitely a curled under the blankets crying into your oversized glass of red wine kind of album. It does that wonderfully and is a gorgeous piece of music, but keep some antidepressants on hand just in case.
• 'The Truth is a Beautiful Thing' is available on Apple Music and Google Play.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
