'Truth is a Beautiful Thing': London Grammar's wonderfully melancholic new album

If longing had a voice it would sound like Hannah Reid, frontwoman of English band London Grammar.

One imagines that God was feeling particularly maudlin the day he installed Reid's singing box because every time one hears her it seems to kick up the dust from forgotten loves.

Listening to the band's new release, The Truth is a Beautiful Thing, is an exercise in stymieing the rising tide of pathos that stalks you as you go deeper into the album.

You could cut your fingers on the shards of her broken heart as Reid sings "Here's to the things you love/ Here's to those you fight enough/ Hell to the rest of us" on Hell to the Liars.

It is some properly depressing stuff.

WATCH London Grammar perform Hell to the Liars live at The Round Chapel