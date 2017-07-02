Lifestyle

‘Colour of magic’ leaves racegoers spellbound

02 July 2017 - 10:57 By Nivashni Nair
Ladies fashion competition at the Durban July.
Image: Rogan Ward

The unexpected creativity conjured up on Durban's Greyville Racecourse grassy catwalk had racegoers spellbound on Saturday.

Fashion designers and fashionistas were encouraged to come up with enchanting creations to showcase at this year Vodacom Durban July‚ but most looked beyond the theme‚ "The Colour of Magic."

"What I saw on the track gave me goose bumps‚" race organiser Gold Circle's Gill Mostert said.

Outrageous and bold‚ intense colour‚ and dazzling twists to old favourites added glamour to the track.

"This year has been phenomenal. I haven't seen fashion like this. We used the word red a lot in the theme description but we had also said ‘expect the unexpected’ and I think that's what the designers picked up on.

"I did not expect the creativity we saw ‚" Mostert said.

Men's fashion competition at the Durban July.
Image: Rogan Ward

Diva Design's Brenda Quin even got punters on their feet when her model paraded a colourful flowing dress with attached cape on the track.

Quin created the alluring garb from pieces of material from every dress she had ever made.

"I wanted to do something different. Every dress that I have made was magical so a combination is how I interpreted magic‚" Quin said.

Mostert said the design had dazzled her.

"That colour‚ the makeup‚ the cape‚ the beautiful model…for me that is what fashion at the Vodacom Durban July is about‚" she said.

By noon the racegoers were "rolling in".

"For punters‚ the athletes - that is the horse and jockey‚ the fashionistas and socialites‚ the Vodacom Durban July is the place to be. There is excitement from the very first race‚" Mostert said.

- TimesLIVE

