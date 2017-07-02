The unexpected creativity conjured up on Durban's Greyville Racecourse grassy catwalk had racegoers spellbound on Saturday.

Fashion designers and fashionistas were encouraged to come up with enchanting creations to showcase at this year Vodacom Durban July‚ but most looked beyond the theme‚ "The Colour of Magic."

"What I saw on the track gave me goose bumps‚" race organiser Gold Circle's Gill Mostert said.

Outrageous and bold‚ intense colour‚ and dazzling twists to old favourites added glamour to the track.

"This year has been phenomenal. I haven't seen fashion like this. We used the word red a lot in the theme description but we had also said ‘expect the unexpected’ and I think that's what the designers picked up on.

"I did not expect the creativity we saw ‚" Mostert said.