Are these the names of Beyonce & Jay-Z's twins?

The wait may be over for the names of the twins of music power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z. Signs point to the names as Rumi and Sir.

The pop diva and rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, have filed to US authorities to copyright "Rumi Carter" and "Sir Carter," ensuring no one else profits from the names to sell anything from fragrances to music.

The filings with the US Patent and Trademark Office come from an identical California address to an earlier application for the name of the couple's five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Jay-Z and Beyonce and their representative have not commented on the twin's names or even confirmed their birth, although Beyonce's father acknowledged her delivery over social media.