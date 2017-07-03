'Disney on Ice' returns to SA - & this time it's coming to Durban too

If your kids just can’t let their love for Frozen go, or if Nemo and friends just keep swimming into their hearts, you’ll want to make sure that you don’t miss the opportunity to treat them to a few hours with their favourite characters at The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice.

Since 2011, The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice has been skating into the hearts of kids across South Africa, and for the first time this year they’ll be visiting Durban, as well as their usual Joburg and Cape Town destinations.

If you haven’t had the joy of attending one of the shows before, it really has to be seen to be believed: a full singing and dancing cast takes to the ice and wows the audience with a parade of Disney hits that span generations.

From the second that the first skater glides onto the ice, it’s easy to become lost in the magic, and by the end of the performance you’ll find your kids hakuna matata-ing their way home.