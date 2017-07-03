Gay marriage around the world

Some European countries only allow same-sex couples to enter into civil partnerships, including Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malta and Switzerland.

In October 2014, Estonia became the first former Soviet republic to authorise this type of civil union.

Many eastern European countries - including Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia - deny homosexuals the right to marry or enter into unions.

In December 2015, Slovenians voted in a referendum against efforts by their national parliament to legalise gay marriage.

About 15 western European countries allow same-sex couples to adopt children, whether within marriage or civil partnerships. They include Belgium, Britain, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden. Other countries, including Finland, Germany and Slovenia, let gay people adopt the children of their partners.

Progress in the Americas

Canada led the way in North America, authorising same-sex marriage and adoptions in June 2005.

In the United States, a Supreme Court decision in June 2015 legalised gay marriage nationwide.

Mexico's federal capital led the way in Latin America, authorising civil unions in 2007 and full marriages in 2009.

Same-sex marriages are also legal in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay.

Chile's civil union law recognises same-sex couples, and Costa Rica allows them to share health and pension benefits.