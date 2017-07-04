Artist Floris van Zyl's latest body of work is all about letting go

For Floris van Zyl it is all about letting go.

In his latest body of work, the expressionist painter - whose pieces are characterised by bold, symbolic colours and dramatic brushwork - has focused on "letting the paint and material guide the process along with my heart and eye".

He calls this "untwining" - "taking known shapes apart by painting outside of the lines we draw for ourselves and those drawn by society. To let go and detach from outcomes, to allow paint to happen rather than trying to control it."

He feels this untying of thoughts, feelings and actions, and translating them into art, can affect the "spiritual climate" in a positive way.