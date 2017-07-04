Durban artists offer intriguing glimpses into a city in transition

The exhibition opened to a crowded gallery as friends, family and loyal supporters flocked to the event.

The chairman of the African Art Centre, Yanni Vosloo, said this initiative was part of a movement to keep artists in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ismail, a third-year graphic design student at the Durban University of Technology, presented pieces that varied from acrylic to detailed ink work.

The idea behind her work, she said, was to portray the beasts of South Africa.

"I want people to see that there is beauty behind these beasts. They are not just animals, they are living, walking, breathing organisms with a unique structure and imprint."

Her ink and charcoal drawings are incredibly detailed works that draw on her love for henna design and speak to the intricacy of our ecosystems.

Robinson, more popularly known in Durban as hip-hop artist Ewok, won second place and his exhibition curiously straddles different themes, one being a collection of hands in rap gestures and the other a city engulfed by greenery.

While the former may be consistent with his hip-hop roots, it is the latter that does the theme justice - the bright and various greens express the unique vibrancy of flora in Durban.

The greenery also remains true to Ewok's style because the leaves are painted in the form of graffiti tags.

It is these pieces that seem to really capture the essence of this city, a bright green mass that shifts between natural and urban beauty.