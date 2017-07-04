Lifestyle

Fresh plot details revealed for ‘Fantastic Beasts' sequel

04 July 2017 - 14:15 By AFP Relaxnews
Actor Eddie Redmayne will reprise his role as Newt Scamander in the sequel to 'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them'.
Image: Warner Bros/Jaap Buitendijk

Warner Bros. has unveiled further plot details for the highly-anticipated sequel to J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The as-yet-untitled feature, which started shooting on Monday, will pick up months after the events of Fantastic Beasts. 

Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) has escaped and is gathering more followers to his cause: to elevate wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend - the young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) - who calls upon his former student, magical beasts lover Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), to help him defeat the villain.

The alliance also sees the return of original characters such as Tina (Katherine Waterston), Queenie (Alison Sudol) and Jacob (Dan Fogler). Credence (Ezra Miller) also "makes a mysterious return".

Some new faces will also be joining the cast:

  • Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange;
  • Green Room actor Callum Turner as Newt's brother Theseus Scamander, a "war hero and Auror"; and
  • The Avengers: Age of Ultron actress Claudia Kim as an unnamed woman who is introduced "as a featured attraction at a wizarding circus".

The remainder of the ensemble features William Nadylam, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Kevin Guthrie (via EW).

The Fantastic Beasts sequel will move the action from New York to London to Paris, with the film to also include "some surprising nods to the Harry Potter stories that will delight fans of the books and film series", according to the studio.

David Yates, who helmed the original feature, is also back behind the camera to direct the script penned by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

The untitled sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is slated for a debut in theatres on November 16, 2018.

