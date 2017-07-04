Fresh plot details revealed for ‘Fantastic Beasts' sequel

Warner Bros. has unveiled further plot details for the highly-anticipated sequel to J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The as-yet-untitled feature, which started shooting on Monday, will pick up months after the events of Fantastic Beasts.

Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) has escaped and is gathering more followers to his cause: to elevate wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend - the young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) - who calls upon his former student, magical beasts lover Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), to help him defeat the villain.