Incest memoir 'a work of art'

A forthcoming "graphic and harrowing" memoir of a daughter's 18-year sexual relationship with her father has raised alarm in the literary world over the decision to publish the book anonymously and the difficulty in verifying its explicit contents.

The Incest Diary will be published on July 18 by Farrar, Straus and Giroux in the US and Bloomsbury in the UK.

Unusually, the book's editor, Lorin Stein, has written a pre-emptive note to the text, defending its authenticity and urging other publishers to respect the author's wish to remain unidentified.

"We are publishing it," Stein writes, "because we believe it is a work of art."

According to the London Sunday Times, several British publishers declined to participate in an auction for the UK rights on the grounds of taste. Bloomsbury publishing director Alexis Kirschbaum has acknowledged this discomfort with the book, but was quoted as describing it as "incredibly beautifully written".

The author, apparently in her 40s, writes that her father first abused her when she was three, that their sexual relationship lasted into her 20s, and that her mother and other family members were aware of it.