Nature's art is undervalued, says zoologist-turned-sculptor

The latest nature-inspired works of Lindy Rodwell van Hasselt went on display in the KZN Midlands last weekend.

The month-long exhibition, In Full Flight, is her first in KZN and takes place at the Zulu Lulu Art House in the Piggly Wiggly complex.

The zoologist-turned-sculptor is showcasing her signature blue swallows and delicate carmine bee-eater sculptures, each individually hand-crafted in clay.

Rodwell says she is driven by her fascination with the natural world.