You're only as old as the man you feel‚ the saying goes. And South African women appear to be taking this to heart‚ because data shows many are marrying younger men.

Statistics South Africa has found a range of interesting trends in its latest review of marriages and divorces.

Overall‚ the report showed that a total of 138‚627 civil marriages were registered by the Department of Home Affairs in 2015. This is 8% fewer than the 150‚852 marriages recorded in 2014.

Despite the fact that men tend to marry younger women‚ data indicated that in 2015‚ 21‚607 bridegrooms were younger than their brides, while a further 10‚751 were of the same age as their brides.

However‚ most bridegrooms - 106‚264 - were older than their brides.