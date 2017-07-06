Design junkies set up cool concept space in Soweto
They live on the same streets and have always been immersed in the same culture, so the delivery of Kagiso Mohlala, Mbuso ''Moose" Zulu and Siyanda Zakwe's creative baby was strategic; they wanted their concept to be different, yet familiar.
"We love street culture - this is just another way of expressing and living it," they say.
Their idea was first imagined as a creative lifestyle brand, one which would provide a base to ''grow and nurture their baby".
So, the three built a home that cultivates creative pursuits and called it the Others Concept Space.
Across from Dube station in Soweto, on 254 Mncube Drive, is a public phone container that's been transformed into a store, gallery and work area.
Alongside the Others streetwear for sale are pieces of furniture designed and made by the trio that decorate the store in which everything is constructed from recyclable materials.
The concept space opened at the end of April and to date they've hosted a few events - like an anti-drug campaign with international German live street artist Fufu Punani and their June 16 "Revolution of the Culture", which featured a sneaker exhibition.
The three creatives also plan to establish a sneaker clinic for exchanges and cleaning and they also want to eventually provide creative business solutions as Others Media and Communications.
In time their plans are to develop their interior and fashion design offerings.
Others is interested in providing a platform for all the kids who have never had the opportunity to creatively exhale. - bubblegumclub.co.za
• This article was originally published in The Times.
