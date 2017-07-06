Design junkies set up cool concept space in Soweto

They live on the same streets and have always been immersed in the same culture, so the delivery of Kagiso Mohlala, Mbuso ''Moose" Zulu and Siyanda Zakwe's creative baby was strategic; they wanted their concept to be different, yet familiar.

"We love street culture - this is just another way of expressing and living it," they say.

Their idea was first imagined as a creative lifestyle brand, one which would provide a base to ''grow and nurture their baby".

So, the three built a home that cultivates creative pursuits and called it the Others Concept Space.