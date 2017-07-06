More nudes in latest Louboutin range

The word ''nude", used as a description, has become problematic in the world of fashion. Since it describes colours from the palest of whites to the darkest of browns, nude as a colour describes any number of skin tones.

Christian Louboutin realised that in order to address the political correctness of the word he would have to provide some options in his ''nude" range.

He launched his Nudes Collection in 2013 with four shoes that catered to women of varying skin tones. Since then the designer has added to the collection, with the latest Spring 2017 additions now available.

The collection includes two more versatile sandal options: Cherry Sandal, a platform shoe with a block heel and ankle strap, and Christeriva, a stiletto with ribbons that wrap around the ankle.

Both are available in seven shades and have the Louboutin iconic red sole.

