Shake the room: local entrepreneur brings the boombox back

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

I wanted to be a stuntman, probably as a result of watching too much TV. I found that job fascinating because it seemed like they were the ones doing the actual work in movies.

Your typical work day?

I wake up before the sun rises to get busy with the physical work; the quality of the work is much better that way. In the evenings, I sit in front my laptop and deal with business-related issues like processing sales, creating content, responding to queries and so on.

What's surprising about your work?

Just how much of it is done by hand. I like to think that my work is a modern contemporary spin on the boombox form - so it's different and yet familiar at the same time.

What do you love most about your work?

Watching the business and the boomboxes evolve over time. When I started no one knew my name. Now I've appeared on national TV.

Most challenging about your work?

Overseeing multiple parts of the business. Grove Audio is still in its infancy so it's up to me to make sure the business is growing at a rate and in a manner consistent with my overall goals.