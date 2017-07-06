Shake the room: local entrepreneur brings the boombox back
Tshepo Sedumo creates portable music players that not only sound amazing, but stand out with their retro-inspired designs too
In 2014, Tshepo Sedumo founded Grove Audio, an original brand of handmade boomboxes that is inspired by nostalgia and designed to deliver crisp, quality sound - any time, anywhere.
Sedumo sources all the components himself to create portable music players that not only sound amazing, but stand out. He says: "Don't just feel the noise, bring the noise."
We find out more:
What did you want to be when you were growing up?
I wanted to be a stuntman, probably as a result of watching too much TV. I found that job fascinating because it seemed like they were the ones doing the actual work in movies.
Your typical work day?
I wake up before the sun rises to get busy with the physical work; the quality of the work is much better that way. In the evenings, I sit in front my laptop and deal with business-related issues like processing sales, creating content, responding to queries and so on.
What's surprising about your work?
Just how much of it is done by hand. I like to think that my work is a modern contemporary spin on the boombox form - so it's different and yet familiar at the same time.
What do you love most about your work?
Watching the business and the boomboxes evolve over time. When I started no one knew my name. Now I've appeared on national TV.
Most challenging about your work?
Overseeing multiple parts of the business. Grove Audio is still in its infancy so it's up to me to make sure the business is growing at a rate and in a manner consistent with my overall goals.
What do you do in your spare time?
I prefer being in quiet spaces. Most people assume I like blaring loud music all the time but I rarely crank up my boombox over halfway. Most of the time I listen to audiobooks or podcasts.
How do you find balance in your life?
I'm not sure there is a balance. I enjoy staying busy, so unfortunately that tends to mean that I neglect other aspects of my personal life. It's a sacrifice but at the same time it's one I'm willing to make in the short term. I'm playing the long game; there will be plenty of time for balance in the future.
Advice for aspiring entrepreneurs?
Don't let anyone tell you it's impossible or it's a bad idea. Find out for yourself.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
