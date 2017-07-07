Be 'Grateful' if you don't have DJ Khaled's new album

To say that DJ Khaled views the world through rose-tinted glasses is as euphemistic as saying that Donald Trump is an unorthodox president.

If you ask him, he'll tell you he's the best and in a sense he's right.

It is hard to think of many people who have produced a more consistent stream of hits than he has.

The problem is that his latest album, Grateful, is not his best.

What's obvious about it is that Khaled and the album's executive producer, his 8- month-old son Asahd, are profoundly grateful.

The album is bursting with fatherly pride and a son's excitement at making a number one album before knowing how to spell the word "album".

Unfortunately, with everyone being so happy during the album's gestation, the critical appraisal of things like songwriting slips through the cracks.

Obviously no one expects a DJ Khaled album to contain bars about the plight of oppressed peoples or emotional turmoil but one does expect a little better than someone singing the alphabet song over a Jackson 5-esque beat on I love You So Much.