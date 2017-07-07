FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Catch Johnny Clegg in concert or go on a Mexican Pub Crawl
MUSIC
Johnny Clegg - The Final Journey World Tour
The iconic musician's last world tour.
When: Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, 8pm
Where: Montecasino. Tickets R375 to R2,525 at computicket.com
Acoustic Music Festival
An acoustic extravaganza.
When: Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, 7:30pm
Where: Amuse Cafe. Tickets R40. Call 084-555-5252
That 70s Show
Get your bell bottoms and handlebar moustaches ready, its going to be a party.
When: Friday, July 7, 7pm
Where: Goodluck Bar. Tickets R80 to R100 at quicket.co.za
LIFESTYLE
Classic Car and Prawn Festival
An odd but enjoyable combination.
When: Sunday July 9, 8am
Where: Nasrec Expo centre. Tickets R20 to R80 at computicket.com
Tequila Tastings and Mexican Pub Crawl
A delightful night of bad decisions awaits.
When: Saturday, July 8, 1pm
Where: Salsa Mexican Grill. Tickets R250 to R300 at quicket.co.za
INC Wine Tasting Club, Launch Event
Pimp your wine-tasting prowess.
When: Saturday, July 8, 6:30pm
Where: Asanka Restaurant. Tickets R450 at quicket.co.za
PERFORMANCE
Open Mic Sessions
This could be the beginning of your blockbuster poetry career.
When: Sunday, July 9, 3pm
Where: Joburg Theatre. Tickets R20 at webtickets.co.za
Disney's Cinderella Kids
The classic children's film has been adapted for the stage.
When: Until 23 July, times vary
Where: Joburg Theatre. Tickets R142 at webtickets.co.za
