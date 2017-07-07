Lifestyle

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Catch Johnny Clegg in concert or go on a Mexican Pub Crawl

07 July 2017 - 10:32 By Yolisa Mkele
Johnny Clegg performing with Sipho Mchunu and Mandisa Dlanga on his Final Journey World Tour at Grandwest, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

MUSIC

Johnny Clegg - The Final Journey World Tour

The iconic musician's last world tour.

When: Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, 8pm

Where: Montecasino. Tickets R375 to R2,525 at computicket.com

Acoustic Music Festival

An acoustic extravaganza.

When: Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, 7:30pm

Where: Amuse Cafe. Tickets R40. Call 084-555-5252

That 70s Show

Get your bell bottoms and handlebar moustaches ready, its going to be a party.

When: Friday, July 7, 7pm

Where: Goodluck Bar. Tickets R80 to R100 at quicket.co.za

LIFESTYLE

Classic Car and Prawn Festival

An odd but enjoyable combination.

When: Sunday July 9, 8am

Where: Nasrec Expo centre. Tickets R20 to R80 at computicket.com

Tequila Tastings and Mexican Pub Crawl

A delightful night of bad decisions awaits.

When: Saturday, July 8, 1pm

Where: Salsa Mexican Grill. Tickets R250 to R300 at quicket.co.za

INC Wine Tasting Club, Launch Event

Pimp your wine-tasting prowess.

When: Saturday, July 8, 6:30pm

Where: Asanka Restaurant. Tickets R450 at quicket.co.za

PERFORMANCE

Open Mic Sessions

This could be the beginning of your blockbuster poetry career.

When: Sunday, July 9, 3pm

Where: Joburg Theatre. Tickets R20 at webtickets.co.za

Disney's Cinderella Kids

The classic children's film has been adapted for the stage.

When: Until 23 July, times vary

Where: Joburg Theatre. Tickets R142 at webtickets.co.za

