FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

MUSIC

Johnny Clegg - The Final Journey World Tour

The iconic musician's last world tour.

When: Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, 8pm

Where: Montecasino. Tickets R375 to R2,525 at computicket.com

Acoustic Music Festival

An acoustic extravaganza.

When: Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, 7:30pm

Where: Amuse Cafe. Tickets R40. Call 084-555-5252

That 70s Show

Get your bell bottoms and handlebar moustaches ready, its going to be a party.

When: Friday, July 7, 7pm

Where: Goodluck Bar. Tickets R80 to R100 at quicket.co.za