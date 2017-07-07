Town crier, window shopper: what sort of Facebook user are you?

According to recent estimates the average Facebook user spends 35 minutes a day on the social media website, with a new study by Brigham Young University revealing that these users fit into one of four different categories.

Facebook has clearly been a huge success since its opened up to the public back in 2006, with the social media site now boasting 890 million daily users, and nearly 2 billion checking it each month.

However, although we know it is popular, the study's lead author Tom Robinson questioned, "What is it about this social-media platform that has taken over the world?"

"Why are people so willing to put their lives on display? Nobody has ever really asked the question, 'Why do you like this?'"

Robinson and his fellow researchers from Brigham Young University, USA, sought to answer some of the questions around why people use Facebook, asking participants to respond to a list of 48 statements, rating each on a scale from "most like me" to "least like me" before being interviewed by the researchers.

Based on the responses, the team identified four categories of Facebook users - relationship builders, town criers, selfies and window shoppers.