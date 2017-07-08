6 of 2017's most interesting hip-hop albums so far

We may only have just passed the halfway mark, but 2017 looks like it may well be a vintage year in hip-hop.

In just seven months we have had albums from Drake, Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Raekwon, Migos, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, David Banner, Two Chains, Vince Staples and a whole bunch more.

Regardless of opinions on the quality of some of the albums that have dropped, it is indisputable that most of your favourite rappers have been busy little bees.

If you've spent the year listening to adult contemporary music and are not sure where to start catching up, try these six albums.

Obviously, this is not an exhaustive list nor is it a best of; rather it is just some of the, forbetter or worse, interesting albums that have spilt forth from hip- hop’s vineyard this year.

WARNING! Some of the music videos featured in this article contain explicit lyrics.

MORE LIFE - DRAKE

To hear Drake tell it, More Life is a playlist, not an album, but to casual fans the distinction is meaningless so long as the music is good.

The playlist introduced the British rappers Giggs and Skepta to audiences that had previously heard little to nothing about them.

It felt global, taking sounds and influences from across the world, including our very own Black Coffee.

WATCH the music video for Passionfruit from Drake's More Life playlist