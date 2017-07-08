'You Me Her' takes a comic look at the pros & cons of polyamory

The first season also deals with how Jack, Emma and Izzy explain the situation to themselves. The introduction of another person to Jack and Emma's marriage creates problems that strike fear into the hearts of these suburban folk. What would the neighbours think? How would they explain it to their families, and do they need a bigger bed?

The first season closes with Jack and Emma running through an airport to catch a heartbroken Izzy after the throuple had broken up for fear of dealing with the logistics of their relationship.

Season 2 picks up with the three having decided to come out as openly polyamorous, much to the horror of friends and neighbours.

It's not long before Jack gets jealous of the bond between Emma and Izzy - soon lovers become rivals and high jinks follow.

