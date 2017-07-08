Series Review
'You Me Her' takes a comic look at the pros & cons of polyamory
Three's a crowd, especially when you're married. But romantic comedy series You Me Her is here to prove just how wrong you are about that.
Set in suburban Portland, the show takes viewers through the often hilarious pros and cons of polyamory after Jack (Greg Poehler) and Emma Trakarsky (Rachel Blanchard) spice up their marriage by adding a third participant, Izzy (Priscilla Faia).
What starts out as a business agreement soon blossoms into a full-blown three-person couple aka ''throuple". But suburban living doesn't readily accommodate such unorthodox relationships and the trio struggle to hide their new situation from their co-workers, friends and family.
The first season also deals with how Jack, Emma and Izzy explain the situation to themselves. The introduction of another person to Jack and Emma's marriage creates problems that strike fear into the hearts of these suburban folk. What would the neighbours think? How would they explain it to their families, and do they need a bigger bed?
The first season closes with Jack and Emma running through an airport to catch a heartbroken Izzy after the throuple had broken up for fear of dealing with the logistics of their relationship.
Season 2 picks up with the three having decided to come out as openly polyamorous, much to the horror of friends and neighbours.
It's not long before Jack gets jealous of the bond between Emma and Izzy - soon lovers become rivals and high jinks follow.
WATCH the trailer for You Me Her Season 2
