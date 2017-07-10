Lack of sleep is the most neglected medical condition

The longest nights of the year are upon us, the dark hours rush on quickly and the day's exhales come with certain urging to get more sleep.

But instead of crawling into bed and drifting off to our dreams, most of us do not get enough good-quality shut-eye. We stay up late chasing deadlines or binge-watching TV till the wee hours. When we do get to bed we battle with snoring partners, pets hogging blankets, insomnia or any other range of sleeping disorders.

When we wake, we spend our days complaining about how tired we are, reaching for another cup of coffee, or nodding off in late-afternoon traffic. Worse still we wear our sleep deprivation as badges of honour, acts of martyrdom for our stressed and stretched modern lives.