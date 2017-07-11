KZN schoolkids express human rights through art

It took staff at Durban's Phansi Museum a couple of weeks to sort, group and hang the hundreds of original artworks submitted by children to the repository.

The art reflecting South Africa's human rights was created by Grade 7 school children from across KwaZulu-Natal.

Covering one of the walls are dozens of pictures of people standing in long queues waiting to vote. Some show the SA flag in the background, others take place under a blue sky, while a couple show voting booths. On a wall opposite, language rights are translated into vivid statements. The schoolchildren used a wide range of materials, from cardboard to newsprint to recycled photocopy paper, to make their point.

It's appropriate that a museum housing one of the largest collections of traditional arts, crafts and artifacts in South Africa should be running a human rights art competition for pupils.

Phansi's director, Sharon Crampton, says the idea for the competition stemmed from Phansi's traditional 2017 calendar.