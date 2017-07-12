7 ways to keep the kids active these holidays

School holidays are here, which means parents are being inexorably engulfed by the creeping dread that accompanies the idea of a child with endless free time.

There are only so many times the rugrats can watch Moana before silly ideas creep into their minds and the structural integrity of your house is threatened. How can a busy parent prevent a disaster and keep them occupied? Here are some ideas:

1) Language lessons

Now is your chance to teach your child something more substantial than the remedial Spanish he or she gets from Dora the Explorer. There are a number of institutes that specialise in teaching children languages like Xhosa, Tswana, French, German and Portuguese. If you're doubtful, just remember that a multilingual child is a joy to show off.

2) Acrobranch

If you have the time and inclination take them to Acrobranch, a living jungle gym where the apples of your eye get to (safely) monkey about in treetops and complete all sorts of entertaining obstacle courses.