7 ways to keep the kids active these holidays
Diverting your bored child is not easy, write Yolisa Mkele and Andrea Nagel
School holidays are here, which means parents are being inexorably engulfed by the creeping dread that accompanies the idea of a child with endless free time.
There are only so many times the rugrats can watch Moana before silly ideas creep into their minds and the structural integrity of your house is threatened. How can a busy parent prevent a disaster and keep them occupied? Here are some ideas:
1) Language lessons
Now is your chance to teach your child something more substantial than the remedial Spanish he or she gets from Dora the Explorer. There are a number of institutes that specialise in teaching children languages like Xhosa, Tswana, French, German and Portuguese. If you're doubtful, just remember that a multilingual child is a joy to show off.
2) Acrobranch
If you have the time and inclination take them to Acrobranch, a living jungle gym where the apples of your eye get to (safely) monkey about in treetops and complete all sorts of entertaining obstacle courses.
3) Forest foray
If you come down to the woods today . you're in for big surprises - and even bigger fun. That's according to the good people at The Enchanted Fourways Forest at Fourways Mall. Your kids will get to make a fairy wand or decorate a bear mask, or even dance along with the Fairy Godmother.
• At the Lower Lake Level from Friday until July 16
4) Go on holiday
Lord knows you need to take a couple of days off anyway, so why not kill two birds with one stone. Magaliesberg is around the corner and offers great opportunities for the little blighters to burn off their vast reserves of energy with hiking trails, canopy tours and the like. Alternatively, you can venture a little further afield to Clarens, Durban or even Cape Town.
The more exotic-minded can try Limpopo, or perhaps the Karoo, and if you have the kids' unabridged birth certificates on hand, camping in Namibia is an experience they'll remember forever. The point is it's a good chance to get out the house and spice up your Instagram feed.
5) Robot invasion
If your kids are into Transformers they can experience one of their favourite movies coming to life. Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee and the Rescue Bots are invading Pretoria in Transformers Animatronics at Centurion Mall.
The huge sculptures, made from wrecked cars, have landed on the continent and will be brought to life through eye-popping performance technology.
• On until October 15, tickets R135 per person
6) Sci-bono discovery centre
This holiday season sees everyone's favourite science and discovery centre offering a range of biotechnology-themed activities for kids during the holidays. They cover everything from DNA to biorobotics and understanding micro-organisms. In short, it's the perfect place to groom your little Marie Curie.
7) Grandparents
It's probably a long time since your folks last tasted the sting of parenthood, so perhaps it's time they got reacquainted with it. Send them a text and then drop their grandchildren off the next morning while they're still trying to open it. A problem fobbed off is a problem solved.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
