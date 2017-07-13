Who needs a record deal when you've got WhatsApp

DJ Lag, the Durban artist and producer revered by many as a pioneer of the Gqom electronic subgenre, has released his latest EP via WhatsApp.

Fans signed up on the DJ's website with the promise that an exclusive EP would be delivered to them via the mobile messaging app free of charge this morning.

While this method may seem novel to some, it is one of the many ways in which Gqom has been distributed by unsigned artists, even before international observers caught onto the sound, popularised it in Europe and so making it cool for South Africans, too (how fickle we are).

This informal method is one of many that exists today at a time when the digital landscape has disrupted the music distribution model previously monopolised by what are known as the "big five" - Sony, Warner, Universal, EMI and BMG.

Today only three - Sony, Universal and Warner - are still regarded as majors in an ever- changing industry.