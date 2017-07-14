3 of 2017's best video games so far

[WARNING! Some of these games trailers may contain inappropriate content for children.]

1) LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD

Nintendo Switch

The Guardian called it possibly the best game of the decade and I agree. This open world game exceeds all expectations as you guide Link through a cinematic marvel rich in the history of the Zelda games of yore, but packing the punch of new gaming expectations.

Unlike a lot of open world games, which are repetitive, Zelda is constantly refreshing and fun, and is guaranteed to paraglide straight into your top 10 list this year.

WATCH the trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild