Level Up
3 of 2017's best video games so far
Gamer Sylvia McKeown shares her top picks
[WARNING! Some of these games trailers may contain inappropriate content for children.]
1) LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD
Nintendo Switch
The Guardian called it possibly the best game of the decade and I agree. This open world game exceeds all expectations as you guide Link through a cinematic marvel rich in the history of the Zelda games of yore, but packing the punch of new gaming expectations.
Unlike a lot of open world games, which are repetitive, Zelda is constantly refreshing and fun, and is guaranteed to paraglide straight into your top 10 list this year.
WATCH the trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
2) PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
PC and coming to XBox One soon (exclusive)
This instant classic came out of nowhere to sweep every PC gaming world off their feet with its hardcore addictive survival gameplay.
The premise is simple: a bunch of online players get dropped in a world where only one can survive. Its kill-or-be-killed attitude makes for suspenseful fun game play that changes every time.
WATCH the trailer for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
3) INJUSTICE 2
XBox One, Playstaion and PC
Super hero games tend to be laborious with the exception of Arkam Asylum - but thankfully Injustice continues to deliver with this fantastic fighting staple.
What makes this game truly stand out is how it is ever-evolving, allowing you to grow with your favourite characters, but also constantly providing new ones with its revolving downloadable content.
With so many games falling at the starting blocks (looking at you Mass Effect) it's nice to have a game that gives back.
WATCH the trailer for Injustice 2
• TimesLive is launching a weekly online gaming, podcast and app review column called Level Up. Look out for it on Fridays.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
