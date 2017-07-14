Cape Town jol: fun things to do this weekend

MUSICALS

Brother Love 2

Loukmaan and Emo Adams in a show of song and dance about growing up in the entertainment industry.

When: Until July 20, 8pm

Where: Joseph Stone Auditorium, Athlone. Tickets R120 at Computicket.

Sister Act - The Musical

Story of a woman forced into hiding who helps a convent of sisters to find their voices.

When: Saturday, July 15, 3pm and 8pm

Where: Artscape Arena, Cape Town. Tickets R150 at Computicket.

COMEDY

Jive Cape Town Funny Festival

With Alan Committie, Marc Lottering, Captain Frodo and Mario Queen of the Circus.

When: Until August 6, various times

Where: Baxter Theatre, Rondebosch. Tickets R190 at Computicket.

FESTIVAL

Franschhoek Bastille Festival

Celebration of French Huguenot heritage includes wine, food, a barrel rolling contest and a children's area.

When: Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, noon-5pm

Where: Franschhoek Huguenot Monument, Lambrechts Road. Tickets R280 at Webtickets, under-18s free.

MARKET

Die Kattebak

Bric-a-brac, clothes, food, wine and more at a vintage and craft market.

When: Saturday, July 15, 10am-2.30pm

Where: The Palms Decor and Lifestyle Centre, Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock. Free.