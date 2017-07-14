Cape Town jol: fun things to do this weekend
Chuckle your way through a comedy show or sing along at a musical
MUSIC
Ottoman Slap
Band plays ethnic and traditional music, including Andalusian and Romanian folk songs.
When: Saturday, July 15, 8.30pm
Where: Blah Blah Bar, Kloof Street, Oranjezicht. Tickets R120. Visit blahblahbar.co.za
Lo-Ghost
Cape Town indie band's album launch, supported by Felix Laband, Angel Ho and K$.
When: Friday, July 14, 9pm-late
Where: Manila Bar, Longmarket Street, Cape Town. Tickets R80.
FAMILY
Berg River Winter Carnival
Activities include a novice canoe race and storytelling at the Berg River Canoe Marathon finish.
When: Saturday, July 15, 10.30am-4.30pm
Where: Carinus Bridge, Velddrif, free.
CHILDREN
The Three Little Pigs
Modern take on a classic.
When: Until July 22, 10.30am
Where: Nassau Theatre, Newlands. Tickets R75 at Computicket.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Five For Change Event
Black-tie fundraiser for five social enterprises. Music by The Kiffness.
When: Saturday, July 15, 7pm
Where: Cape Town City Hall. Tickets R500, see 5forchange.co.za
MUSICALS
Brother Love 2
Loukmaan and Emo Adams in a show of song and dance about growing up in the entertainment industry.
When: Until July 20, 8pm
Where: Joseph Stone Auditorium, Athlone. Tickets R120 at Computicket.
Sister Act - The Musical
Story of a woman forced into hiding who helps a convent of sisters to find their voices.
When: Saturday, July 15, 3pm and 8pm
Where: Artscape Arena, Cape Town. Tickets R150 at Computicket.
COMEDY
Jive Cape Town Funny Festival
With Alan Committie, Marc Lottering, Captain Frodo and Mario Queen of the Circus.
When: Until August 6, various times
Where: Baxter Theatre, Rondebosch. Tickets R190 at Computicket.
FESTIVAL
Franschhoek Bastille Festival
Celebration of French Huguenot heritage includes wine, food, a barrel rolling contest and a children's area.
When: Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, noon-5pm
Where: Franschhoek Huguenot Monument, Lambrechts Road. Tickets R280 at Webtickets, under-18s free.
MARKET
Die Kattebak
Bric-a-brac, clothes, food, wine and more at a vintage and craft market.
When: Saturday, July 15, 10am-2.30pm
Where: The Palms Decor and Lifestyle Centre, Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock. Free.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP