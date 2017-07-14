Lifestyle

Durban gig guide: what to do this weekend

Head to a classic car show or catch a movie at the Durban International Film Festival

14 July 2017 - 13:27 By Siphiliselwe Makhanya
Tonya Koenderman performs in 'The Botox Party', which is on at the Rhumbelow Theatre.
Tonya Koenderman performs in 'The Botox Party', which is on at the Rhumbelow Theatre.
Image: Supplied

MUSIC

Sibongile Gwacela

The bassist and vocalist presents the latest Jazz Sundowner session of the series.

When: Sunday, July 16, 3pm to 6pm 

Where: The BAT Centre, 45 Maritime Place, Victoria Embankment. Free.

ART

Koif by Lerka

An exploration of the semiotics of hairstyle.

When: Tuesday, 18 July to 31 July

Where: Durban University of Technology Art Gallery, 51 Steve Biko Road.

THEATRE

The Botox Party with Tonya Koenderman

Light-hearted take on the realities of ageing.

When: Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16.

Where: The Rhumbelow Theatre, Tina's Hotel, 14 Beryldene Road, Kloof. Tickets R150 at computicket.com

COMEDY

Those Muslim Guys

Masood Boomgaard, Joey Rasdien and Mohammed Vawda delve into the quirks of Muslim life.

When: Saturday, July 15, 8pm.

Where: The BAT Centre, 45 Maritime Place, Victoria Embankment. Tickets R120 at computicket.com

Can't I Just BEE

Prev Reddy shares the humorous aspects of his life working in the entertainment industry.

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Seabrooke's Theatre, Durban High School, 255 St Thomas Road, Berea. Tickets R100 at webtickets.co.za

FILM

The 38th Durban International Film Festival

When: Until 23 July

Where: Various venues, primarily The Playhouse Company, 231 Anton Lembede Street. Visit durbanfilmfest.co.za for the programme and ticketing information.

Exquisite German movies not to miss at Durban's International Film Festival

Several recent German films will be screened at the Durban International Film Festival. Here are four of the best
Lifestyle
13 hours ago

LIFESTYLE

Talk by author Zainul Aberdeen

The Indian Buses author presents a historical and sociological talk on the Durban Indian bus service.

When: Saturday, July 15, 4pm to 5pm

Where: #HashtagBooks, 17 Shannon Drive, Reservoir Hills. Free.

Scottburgh Classic Car Show

Beautiful people in exquisite cars, 1950s and 1960s music, beer tent, tea garden and food stalls.

When: Sunday, July 16, 9am to 3pm

Where: 41 Allen Street, Scottburgh. R30. Pensioners R10.

A sweet tooth's delight: this Durban dessert bar holds nothing back

Siphiliselwe Makhanya pops into Plan B Dessertery to sample some novelty sweet street foods
Lifestyle
2 days ago

BOOK NOW

The Echo of a Noise

Pieter-Dirk Uys presents a memoir about his life and work.

When: 25 July to 6 August

Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN Durban campus. Tickets R150 at computicket.com

Trevor Noah Live

When: 13 August,8.30pm to 10.30pm

Where: Durban ICC, 45 Bram Fischer Road. Tickets R350-R1,100 at computicket.com

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. Sex tapes to skin lightening: Toke Makinwa's tell-all memoir Lifestyle
  3. 6 things you discover when you date an older woman Lifestyle
  4. Sex Talk: Can I get pregnant from naked foreplay? Health & Sex
  5. No fancy dress! What NOT to wear to the Durban July Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Man stuck inside ATM slips 'please help me' notes
One dead as Singapore bridge collapses
X