Durban gig guide: what to do this weekend

MUSIC

Sibongile Gwacela

The bassist and vocalist presents the latest Jazz Sundowner session of the series.

When: Sunday, July 16, 3pm to 6pm

Where: The BAT Centre, 45 Maritime Place, Victoria Embankment. Free.

ART

Koif by Lerka

An exploration of the semiotics of hairstyle.

When: Tuesday, 18 July to 31 July

Where: Durban University of Technology Art Gallery, 51 Steve Biko Road.

THEATRE

The Botox Party with Tonya Koenderman

Light-hearted take on the realities of ageing.

When: Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16.

Where: The Rhumbelow Theatre, Tina's Hotel, 14 Beryldene Road, Kloof. Tickets R150 at computicket.com

COMEDY

Those Muslim Guys

Masood Boomgaard, Joey Rasdien and Mohammed Vawda delve into the quirks of Muslim life.

When: Saturday, July 15, 8pm.

Where: The BAT Centre, 45 Maritime Place, Victoria Embankment. Tickets R120 at computicket.com

Can't I Just BEE

Prev Reddy shares the humorous aspects of his life working in the entertainment industry.

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Seabrooke's Theatre, Durban High School, 255 St Thomas Road, Berea. Tickets R100 at webtickets.co.za

FILM

The 38th Durban International Film Festival

When: Until 23 July

Where: Various venues, primarily The Playhouse Company, 231 Anton Lembede Street. Visit durbanfilmfest.co.za for the programme and ticketing information.