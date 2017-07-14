Durban gig guide: what to do this weekend
Head to a classic car show or catch a movie at the Durban International Film Festival
MUSIC
Sibongile Gwacela
The bassist and vocalist presents the latest Jazz Sundowner session of the series.
When: Sunday, July 16, 3pm to 6pm
Where: The BAT Centre, 45 Maritime Place, Victoria Embankment. Free.
ART
Koif by Lerka
An exploration of the semiotics of hairstyle.
When: Tuesday, 18 July to 31 July
Where: Durban University of Technology Art Gallery, 51 Steve Biko Road.
THEATRE
The Botox Party with Tonya Koenderman
Light-hearted take on the realities of ageing.
When: Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16.
Where: The Rhumbelow Theatre, Tina's Hotel, 14 Beryldene Road, Kloof. Tickets R150 at computicket.com
COMEDY
Those Muslim Guys
Masood Boomgaard, Joey Rasdien and Mohammed Vawda delve into the quirks of Muslim life.
When: Saturday, July 15, 8pm.
Where: The BAT Centre, 45 Maritime Place, Victoria Embankment. Tickets R120 at computicket.com
Can't I Just BEE
Prev Reddy shares the humorous aspects of his life working in the entertainment industry.
When: Saturday, July 15
Where: Seabrooke's Theatre, Durban High School, 255 St Thomas Road, Berea. Tickets R100 at webtickets.co.za
FILM
The 38th Durban International Film Festival
When: Until 23 July
Where: Various venues, primarily The Playhouse Company, 231 Anton Lembede Street. Visit durbanfilmfest.co.za for the programme and ticketing information.
LIFESTYLE
Talk by author Zainul Aberdeen
The Indian Buses author presents a historical and sociological talk on the Durban Indian bus service.
When: Saturday, July 15, 4pm to 5pm
Where: #HashtagBooks, 17 Shannon Drive, Reservoir Hills. Free.
Scottburgh Classic Car Show
Beautiful people in exquisite cars, 1950s and 1960s music, beer tent, tea garden and food stalls.
When: Sunday, July 16, 9am to 3pm
Where: 41 Allen Street, Scottburgh. R30. Pensioners R10.
BOOK NOW
The Echo of a Noise
Pieter-Dirk Uys presents a memoir about his life and work.
When: 25 July to 6 August
Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN Durban campus. Tickets R150 at computicket.com
Trevor Noah Live
When: 13 August,8.30pm to 10.30pm
Where: Durban ICC, 45 Bram Fischer Road. Tickets R350-R1,100 at computicket.com
