FriYAY! Your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

LIFESTYLE

Magic Mike Express

Get an up-close experience of the movie.

When: Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, 8pm

Where: The VIP Room. Tickets R150. Visit magicmike.co.za

Wodac Pet Expo

Cuddle the whole range of man's best friends.

When: Until Sunday, July 16, 10am

Where: Gallagher Convention Centre. Tickets R80-R105 at computicket.com

PERFORMANCE

Smurfs Live on Stage - The Musical

A hearty helping of little blue people.

When: Until July 30, times vary

Where: Emperor's Palace. Tickets R150-R285 at computicket.com

Puss In Boots

Something fun to do with the children.

When: Until July 23, times vary

Where: Lyric Theatre. Tickets R150-R335 at computicket.com