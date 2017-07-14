FriYAY! Your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Catch a concert or treat your kids to a trip to the theatre
MUSIC
Van Coke Kartel
Join one of the country's most well-known bands as they tour for the last time.
When: Saturday, July 15, 8pm
Where: Rumours Rock City. Tickets R60-R100 at webtickets.co.za
Dan Patlansky - Invertigo
Catch hits from the guitarist's latest album.
When: Saturday, July 15, 8.30pm
Where: Barnyard Theatre Rivonia. Tickets R165. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za
The Orbit Vinyl Sessions: Mxolisi Makhubo
Get a taste of some grown-up, vinyl-only deejaying.
When: Friday, July 14, 11.30pm
Where: The Orbit Jazz Club, Tickets R50. Visit theorbit.co.za
LIFESTYLE
Magic Mike Express
Get an up-close experience of the movie.
When: Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, 8pm
Where: The VIP Room. Tickets R150. Visit magicmike.co.za
Wodac Pet Expo
Cuddle the whole range of man's best friends.
When: Until Sunday, July 16, 10am
Where: Gallagher Convention Centre. Tickets R80-R105 at computicket.com
PERFORMANCE
Smurfs Live on Stage - The Musical
A hearty helping of little blue people.
When: Until July 30, times vary
Where: Emperor's Palace. Tickets R150-R285 at computicket.com
Puss In Boots
Something fun to do with the children.
When: Until July 23, times vary
Where: Lyric Theatre. Tickets R150-R335 at computicket.com
The Mystery of Irma Vep
A spoof that combines the pomp of Downton Abbey with the cheesiness of Twilight.
When: Until July 30, times vary
Where: Montecasino. Tickets R100-R180 at computicket.com
Wits Theatre 969 Festival
A feast of 28 dance, theatre and music productions.
When: Until July 30, times vary
Where: Wits Theatre Complex. Tickets R60-R95 at webtickets.co.za
