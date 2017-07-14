Lifestyle

FriYAY! Your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Catch a concert or treat your kids to a trip to the theatre

14 July 2017 - 11:38 By Yolisa Mkele
Francois Van Coke of Van Coke Kartel. The band is set to perform at Rumours Rock City from 8pm on Saturday, July 15.
Francois Van Coke of Van Coke Kartel. The band is set to perform at Rumours Rock City from 8pm on Saturday, July 15.
Image: Theana Breugem/Gallo Images/Beeld

MUSIC

Van Coke Kartel

Join one of the country's most well-known bands as they tour for the last time.

When: Saturday, July 15, 8pm

Where: Rumours Rock City. Tickets R60-R100 at webtickets.co.za

Dan Patlansky - Invertigo

Catch hits from the guitarist's latest album.

When: Saturday, July 15, 8.30pm

Where: Barnyard Theatre Rivonia. Tickets R165. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za

The Orbit Vinyl Sessions: Mxolisi Makhubo

Get a taste of some grown-up, vinyl-only deejaying.

When: Friday, July 14, 11.30pm

Where: The Orbit Jazz Club, Tickets R50. Visit theorbit.co.za

Gauteng parent's survival guide to entertaining your kids these holidays

7 fun suggestions that'll keep boredom at bay
Lifestyle
2 days ago

LIFESTYLE

Magic Mike Express

Get an up-close experience of the movie.

When: Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, 8pm

Where: The VIP Room. Tickets R150. Visit magicmike.co.za

Wodac Pet Expo

Cuddle the whole range of man's best friends.

When: Until Sunday, July 16, 10am

Where: Gallagher Convention Centre. Tickets R80-R105 at computicket.com

PERFORMANCE

Smurfs Live on Stage - The Musical

A hearty helping of little blue people.

When: Until July 30, times vary

Where: Emperor's Palace. Tickets R150-R285 at computicket.com

Puss In Boots

Something fun to do with the children.

When: Until July 23, times vary

Where: Lyric Theatre. Tickets R150-R335 at computicket.com

'Puss in Boots' is all that a panto should be

For the first time, award-winning Durban outfit, KickstArt Theatre, has created a July-holiday pantomime for Joburgers.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

The Mystery of Irma Vep

A spoof that combines the pomp of Downton Abbey with the cheesiness of Twilight.

When: Until July 30, times vary

Where: Montecasino. Tickets R100-R180 at computicket.com

Wits Theatre 969 Festival

A feast of 28 dance, theatre and music productions.

When: Until July 30, times vary

Where: Wits Theatre Complex. Tickets R60-R95 at webtickets.co.za

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. Sex tapes to skin lightening: Toke Makinwa's tell-all memoir Lifestyle
  3. 6 things you discover when you date an older woman Lifestyle
  4. Sex Talk: Can I get pregnant from naked foreplay? Health & Sex
  5. No fancy dress! What NOT to wear to the Durban July Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Gugu Zulu’s wife joins Kilimanjaro expedition in memory of husband
State capture in the spotlight at SACP national congress
X