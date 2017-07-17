'Game of Thrones' is a masterclass in how NOT to parent your child

Being a dad is tough. Get it wrong and you may produce a psychopath or twins that are fonder of each other than the dictates of society allow.

Television thrives off characters that are the results of bad dadding. Just look at Game of Thrones, a show with enough daddy issues to fill an entire How Not To parenting manual.

These three dads are the progenitors of some of the show's most odious characters, giving us a good guide to what to avoid when it comes to bringing up the young 'uns.

SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers for previous seasons of 'Game of Thrones'.