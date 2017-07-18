Oops! How to save your smartphone after dropping it in water

Put the smartphone in a bag full of rice

True or false? Both

The ideal solution would be to shut the phone in an airtight box with moisture-absorbing sachets, but not everyone has industrial dehumidifying tools to hand all of the time.

Uncooked rice can be a substitute solution, since the grains absorb moisture.

However, rice also makes a lot of dust, which isn't good for smartphones. Leave the mobile completely submerged in a bag full of rice for a minimum of 24-48 hours.

Dry out the phone more quickly with a hairdryer

True or false? False

The heat from a hairdryer is too hot. This can damage fragile electronic components in the device. Also, avoid placing your smartphone near a hot oven (or worse, in the oven) or on a heater.

A fall in the toilet is the same as a fall in the sea

True or false? False

While there's some chance of saving a smartphone that falls into fresh water, the chances of saving it after a dip in salty seawater are considerably slimmer. In fact, the salt will cause the metal parts of the device, as well as the onboard electronics, to oxidize much more quickly.

Rinsing the device in clean water won't help either. The damage is already done ...

If the smartphone powers up, everything is fine

True or false? Both

Immersion in a liquid is often fatal for smartphones, but in some lucky cases, the device will switch back on and power up as normal. In that case, the first thing to do is back up all of your data.

Certain parts of the device risk rusting very quickly: the smartphone's lifespan will have been considerably reduced by its underwater adventure. You will, however, probably have enough time to choose a new model.