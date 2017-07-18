Surfing tale is a freewheeling antidote to the gloom of Trump’s America

Now 65, the distinguished war correspondent and New Yorker magazine journalist kept quiet about his surfing side "until well into middle age", knowing that his years as a surf bum might sit awkwardly with his writerly ambitions.

"Most people didn't know I surfed. It was a huge part of my life but it wasn't how I saw myself. It was a secret."

Beyond this coming-out narrative, the book is also a reminder of how free and easy life could be in mid-century America, where children were not wrapped in the same shackles of parental concern they are now.

"It was a historical moment where the kids were off on their bikes all day long and nobody ever thought twice about it.

"I had hitchhiked the length of California by the time I was 15. I was doing the same thing on the east coast at 16 and I first came to Europe on my own at 17. My parents didn't know where I was for months on end."

Finnegan said he was lucky to be in the right place at the right time to ride the wave of 1960s liberation to the full.

"I had lots of adventures and I survived. Not everybody came through so smoothly between drugs and general risk-taking," he said.

"It would never have happened 10 years later, and these days you can forget it. People just don't let their kids out of their sight."

That said Finnegan admitted that "a lot of my compulsions were driven by a lost boy feeling. I left my family too young. I kept trying to reconstitute my family elsewhere."

Indeed he recounts his relationships with other surfers almost as others would love affairs, each intimately attached to the sea and the waves they rode together.

Part of the book's popularity he believes may be down to the fact that its blast of escapist ozone is an antidote to "growing dread and gloom" of Donald Trump's America.

"It exists outside this increasing darkness. People read it as saying life was better, the country was better, politics were better."

However, Finnegan insists that the US was just as divided during the Vietnam War.

"I was in high school then and it was full blown culture wars. You were either pro-war or anti-war. The athletics departments were pro-war, and you pretty much couldn't go out for sports if you weren't for it."